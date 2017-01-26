Jan 26 Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 93 percent to 95 percent, or to be 12 million yuan to 17 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 240.7 million yuan

* Comments the gain on selling assets in 2015 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jrpg4Z

