Jan 26 Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 2 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 8.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wYWpcD

