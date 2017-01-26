Jan 26 Donlinks International Investment Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 16 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 42.7 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of international shipping business is the main reason for the forecast

