Jan 26 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 86.6 percent to 89.9 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 149.1 million yuan

* Comments the decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast

