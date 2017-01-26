Jan 26 Luoniushan Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 31.5 percent to 56.2 percent, or to be 80 million yuan to 95 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 60.8 million yuan

* Comments the increased sales of meat and gain on real estate project are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uhDzfe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)