Jan 26 Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp
:
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 100
million yuan, compared to net loss of FY 2015 (48.3 million
yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss
for FY 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 60 million yuan
* Comments that decreased sales of PCB terminal business, as
well as increased raw material price in Q4 are the main reasons
for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NYVzWJ
(Beijing Headline News)