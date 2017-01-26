Jan 26 Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 100 million yuan, compared to net loss of FY 2015 (48.3 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 60 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of PCB terminal business, as well as increased raw material price in Q4 are the main reasons for the forecast

