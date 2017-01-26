Jan 26 Nanjing Textiles Import and Export Corp., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 22 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 43.6 million yuan

* Comments that cost control is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DSC1zj

