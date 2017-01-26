Jan 26 Metaps Inc :

* Says the co plans to issue 1st series unsecured bonds via private placement for 2.5 billion yen

* Says face value of 100 million yen

* Says the issue price to be at 94.8 million yen per face value of 100 million yen

* Says interest rate of 0 percent

* Says payment date on Feb. 13 and maturity on Feb. 13, 2020

* Says proceeds to be used to fund working capital

