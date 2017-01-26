UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
Jan 26 Nexyz.Group Corp :
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 300,000 shares(2.4 percent stake) for no more than 500 million yen
* Says the repurchase period from Feb. 15 to May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BRj3Gz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
DOHA, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel was back up and running after briefly being suspended.