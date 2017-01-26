Jan 26 MCC Meili Cloud Computing Industry Investment Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 95.8 percent to 97.2 percent, or to be 4.2 million yuan to 6.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 148.1 million yuan

* Comments the high income in 2015 is the main reason for the forecast

