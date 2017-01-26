Jan 26 HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 45 percent to 65 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (138.9 million yuan)

* Says large growth in core businesses and relocation compensation received in unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JrqgRG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)