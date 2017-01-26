Jan 26 XiAn Tourism Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 9 million yuan to 13 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 10.8 million yuan

* Comments the increased investment income and demolition compensation are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q5eQni

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)