Jan 26 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 230 million yuan to 290 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 48.3 million yuan

* Comments the lowered sales of ketchup in international market and high cost of tomato products are the main reasons for the forecast

