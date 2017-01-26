UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 230 million yuan to 290 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 48.3 million yuan
* Comments the lowered sales of ketchup in international market and high cost of tomato products are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PgAIkt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources