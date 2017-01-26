Jan 26 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 190 percent to 240 percent(after adjustment)

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.3 million yuan

* Comments that the major asset restructuring is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YOLBcK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)