UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 190 percent to 240 percent(after adjustment)
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.3 million yuan
* Comments that the major asset restructuring is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YOLBcK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources