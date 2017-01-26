Jan 26 China United Travel Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 155 million yuan to 175 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 12.7 million yuan year ago

* Says provision for impairment loss, lawsuit cost in unit and decreased investment revenue as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ivdj4I

