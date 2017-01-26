UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 China United Travel Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 155 million yuan to 175 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 12.7 million yuan year ago
* Says provision for impairment loss, lawsuit cost in unit and decreased investment revenue as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ivdj4I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources