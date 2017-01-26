UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 8 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 16.1 million yuan year ago
* Says cost reduction, disposal bad assets and debt restructuring as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jnqMrF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources