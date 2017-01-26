UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Sunbird Yacht Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 97.4 percent stake in Chengdu electronics firm for 3.34 billion yuan ($485.69 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to help fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k4z2ZV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources