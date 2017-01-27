Jan 27 Sunbird Yacht Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 29.82 percent to 52.08 percent, or to be 17.5 million yuan to 20.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (13.5 million yuan)

* Says newly merged units' performance consolidated in the financial statements as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ys65px

