Jan 27 Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 10 percent to up 10 percent, or to be 87 million yuan to 106.3 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 96.7 million yuan to 116 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 96.7 million yuan

* Comments that high investment costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7IPoKn

