Jan 27 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 846.7 million yuan to 917.2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 987.8 million yuan to 1.2 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 705.5 million yuan

* Comments that decreased income in Q4 and high raw material prices are the main reasons for the forecast

