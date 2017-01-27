Jan 27 MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 177.4 million to 217.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 161.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iu1tLg

