UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bdBLEX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources