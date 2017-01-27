Jan 27 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd :

* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bdBLEX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)