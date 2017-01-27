Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 0 yuan to 7.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 25.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lVimSM

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)