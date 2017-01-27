Jan 27 Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 150 percent to 180 percent, or to be 50.5 million to 56.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 20.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dqSwRq

