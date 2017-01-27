Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 75 percent to 90 percent, or to be 19.7 million to 49.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 197.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SYa1SA

