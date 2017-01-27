UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Wuhan Sante Cableways Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 25 million yuan to 45 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 43 million yuan
* Comments that loss of fixed assets is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WO2ZGH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources