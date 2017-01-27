Jan 27 Wuhan Sante Cableways Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 25 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 43 million yuan

* Comments that loss of fixed assets is the main reason for the forecast

