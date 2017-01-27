Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 615 million to 695 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 535 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RZMj38

