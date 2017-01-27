Jan 27 New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 43 million yuan to 63 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 180 million yuan to 250 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 373.9 million yuan

* Comments that delay of sell of real estate and impairment provision are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GNYrdB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)