BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds for 100 billion yen during the period from Feb. 15, 2017 to Feb. 14, 2018
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition, loan repayment and working capital
* Says it plans to acquire a Tokyo-based property for 628 million yen on March 17
* Says it plans to sell a Chiba-based property for 1.25 billion yen on Jan. 31
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.