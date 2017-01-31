BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Thai Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a press conference:
* Plans to sell non-performing loans worth 1-3 billion baht in 2017 versus 2.8 billion baht in 2016
* Says looking at opportunity to buy asset Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.