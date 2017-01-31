Jan 31 Pioneer Corp :

* Says the co plans to set up new unit to takeover the CATV machinery business from the co

* Says the co will sell 51 percent stake in the new unit to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S., a unit of Technicolor SA

* Says effective March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QaZovL

