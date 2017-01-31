EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 31 JVM Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 608.3 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YxH9Tg
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: