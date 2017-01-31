Jan 31 Neptune Company :

* Says it will buy 166,666 shares in Bluehole, which is engaged in online and mobile game development, to secure strategic partnership

* Says transaction amount is 5 billion won

* Says it will hold 2.4 percent stake(166,666 shares) in Bluehole after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3YaU4z

