Feb 1 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :

* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK

* Says the acquisition price is set at 1.3 billion yen

* Says effective date on April 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2zf5HO; goo.gl/CmNCme

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)