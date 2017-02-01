Feb 1 Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says five shareholders of the co, including the top shareholder Koyu Co Ltd, will transfer their entire owned 47.4 million shares in total to a Yokohama-based holdings company

* Says the holdings company will raise stake in the co to 45.2 percent stake in the co, up from 0 percent, effective March 15

* Says the five shareholders are holding 20 percent stake in the Yokohama-based holdings company respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/s2c2AH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)