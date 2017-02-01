UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says five shareholders of the co, including the top shareholder Koyu Co Ltd, will transfer their entire owned 47.4 million shares in total to a Yokohama-based holdings company
* Says the holdings company will raise stake in the co to 45.2 percent stake in the co, up from 0 percent, effective March 15
* Says the five shareholders are holding 20 percent stake in the Yokohama-based holdings company respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/s2c2AH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources