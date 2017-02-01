Feb 1 Pia Corp :

* Says it repurchased 2,300 shares for 6.4 million yen in total in Jan. 2017

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 101,800 shares for 238.0 million yen in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/p2yWjl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)