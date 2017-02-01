Feb 1 Kanseki Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 36,000 shares for 13.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 260,000 shares for 81.3 million yen in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UwbVcS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)