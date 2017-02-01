Feb 1 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 115,500 shares for 37.4 million yen in total in Jan. 2017

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 24, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 512,100 shares for 160.4 million yen in total as of Jan. 31

