EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 1 EPS Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 2,000 shares for 2.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 18, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eZrNKz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: