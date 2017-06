Feb 1 RVH Inc :

* Says it plans to fully buy Tokyo-based beauty salon firm via stock swap

* Says one share of the beauty salon firm to be exchanged into 44 shares of the co

* Says the parent company of the beauty salon firm will raise stake in the co to 16 percent from 0 percent after the acquistion

* Says effective Feb. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tJ7C5e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)