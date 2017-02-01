EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 1 ATGen :
* Says Korea Investment Value Asset Management has acquired 135,038 shares of the co, and holds 8.6 percent stake in the co, up from 7.5 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YD3YRX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: