Feb 1 Komatsu Seiren Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to buy 100 percent stake in Tochigi-based fiber materials firm

* Says the co will pay cash for 118 shares and to acquire the other 82 shares via stock swap

* Says one share of the fiber materials firm will be exchanged into 1,700 shares of the co

* Says the acquisition to be completed on March 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dxfs70

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)