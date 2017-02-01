Feb 1 Korea United Pharm Inc :

* Says Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. cuts stake in the co by selling 196,137 shares of the co

* Says Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management's stake down to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent in Korea United Pharm

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6fRbj4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)