BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2Pharmadax Inc
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
* After the company getting FDA approval, Wockhardt will sell the product in USA and the company will receive milestone payment of $2 million and share profits with Wockhardt
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GpQD9N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: