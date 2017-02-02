Feb 2 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :

Says it repurchased 1.3 million shares for 6.87 billion yen in total in January

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 8.8 million shares for 42.6 billion yen in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SB8gBA

