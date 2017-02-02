Feb 2 Shofu Inc :

* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26

* co and unit SHOFU Dental Corporation are holding 75 percent stake and 25 percent stake in the new unit, respectively



