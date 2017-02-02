(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.) Feb 2 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.35 trln 5.67 trln 7.35 trln (-5.7 pct) (-0.8 pct) Operating 240.56 320.25 265.00 (-24.9 pct) (+10.3 pct) Pretax 231.84 254.50 260.00 (-8.9 pct) (+22.3 pct) Net 175.39 160.22 130.00 (+9.5 pct) (+14.1 pct) EPS 75.56 yen 69.18 yen 55.99 yen EPS Diluted 75.54 yen 69.17 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6752.T