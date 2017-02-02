Feb 2 Dong-E-E-Jiao Co Ltd

* Says shareholder has bought 32.7 million shares in the company between April 20, 2016 and Jan. 25, 2017, representing 5 percent of total issued share capital

* Says the two biggest shareholders own a combined 28.14 percent of total issued share capital after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jGm68v

