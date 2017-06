Feb 2Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says it will issue 300 million new shares at T$34.3/share with subscription record date Feb. 15

* 10 percent of the shares will be issued to employees and 10 percent will be in public offering

* last date before book closure Feb. 10

*Book closure period Feb. 11 to Feb. 15

*Payment period for existing shareholders and employee from Feb. 21 to March 21

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xBPtw5

