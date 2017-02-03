Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Feb 3Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd
* Says it prices new shares at T$245/share
* Subscription record date Feb. 17, last date before book closure Feb. 10, book closure period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17
* Payment period for existing shareholders and employees from Feb, 22 to March 22
* Payment period for new shareholders from March 23 to March 24
* Funds will be used to buy shares of SHAP
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Jbf6Zy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body