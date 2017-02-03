Feb 3Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd

* Says it prices new shares at T$245/share

* Subscription record date Feb. 17, last date before book closure Feb. 10, book closure period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17

* Payment period for existing shareholders and employees from Feb, 22 to March 22

* Payment period for new shareholders from March 23 to March 24

* Funds will be used to buy shares of SHAP

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Jbf6Zy

